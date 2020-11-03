TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTMI. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 635,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

