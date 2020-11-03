Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

NYSE TUP opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

