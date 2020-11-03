Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $133.00 at Roth Capital

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $77.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $95.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

