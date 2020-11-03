Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $359.55.

NYSE:TYL opened at $387.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.43. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $404.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

