U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

