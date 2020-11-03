UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 0.85. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

