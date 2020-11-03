Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 raised shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

UA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Under Armour by 31.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

