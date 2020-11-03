Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of UA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 2,332,514 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,680,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after buying an additional 1,555,552 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,375,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Under Armour by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,828,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 895,059 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

