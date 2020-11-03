Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised Under Armour to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Under Armour stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,518,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,904,000 after buying an additional 871,351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Under Armour by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after buying an additional 1,555,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 2,332,514 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Under Armour by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,828,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 895,059 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,680,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

