Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

UAA stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,561,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 316.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

