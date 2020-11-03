United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $521.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.