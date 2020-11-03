United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.47.

URI opened at $192.67 on Friday. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $203.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 222.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,118,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

