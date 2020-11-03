United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $152.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE URI opened at $192.67 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $203.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

