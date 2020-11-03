Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLED. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.29.

OLED stock opened at $193.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $222.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Universal Display by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Universal Display by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

