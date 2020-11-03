Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 47.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after buying an additional 523,215 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,601,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Universal Display by 26.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

