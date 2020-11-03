Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.29.

Shares of OLED opened at $193.83 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 47.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after buying an additional 523,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after buying an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

