Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLED. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $193.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display by 76.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

