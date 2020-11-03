Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unum’s third-quarter earnings missed estimates. Its conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to its overall profitability. Sustained increase in premiums was fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Continued rollout of dental products and geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. Its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Nonetheless, solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility bodes well for Unum. It has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value via dividends and buybacks. However, persistent soft results at the Closed Block and Corporate segment are concerns for Unum. High cost weigh on its margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE UNM opened at $18.51 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unum Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 234,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unum Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

