ValuEngine Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.