ValuEngine Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QEP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QEP Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.53.

NYSE QEP opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $230.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 494,161 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the third quarter worth $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in QEP Resources by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 52.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

