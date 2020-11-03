ValuEngine Downgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STBA. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 63,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 120.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

