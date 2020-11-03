ValuEngine Lowers Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNET opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Chinanet Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

