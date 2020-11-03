ValuEngine Lowers Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 884,179 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $12,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 399,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $3,446,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.