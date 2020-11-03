ValuEngine Upgrades China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

