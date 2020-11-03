ValuEngine Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.