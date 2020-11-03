ValuEngine Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.