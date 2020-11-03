VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

