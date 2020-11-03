Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 454.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

