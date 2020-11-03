Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after buying an additional 89,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after buying an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,302,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,830,000 after buying an additional 146,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

