Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,901,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

