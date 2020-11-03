Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

