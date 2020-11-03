Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Increased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.59 and its 200 day moving average is $284.95.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

