Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.