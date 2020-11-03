Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,588.6% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

