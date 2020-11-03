Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62.

