Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.1% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,931,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

