Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.