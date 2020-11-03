Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 9.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 94,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

