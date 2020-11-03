Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.