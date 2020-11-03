Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Brightworth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

VXUS stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.