Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,778 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

