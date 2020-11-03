Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.