Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

