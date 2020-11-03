Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $545.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 289,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

