Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VXRT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vaxart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

VXRT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $545.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vaxart by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

