Vertiv (VRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Vertiv has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.25-0.28 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.68 million. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.