Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.