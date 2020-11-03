VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $25.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

VICI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Macquarie started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

NYSE VICI opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

