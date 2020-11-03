VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

