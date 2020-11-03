Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMD. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

